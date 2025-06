Perhaps the most challenging aspect of watching Killing Gaza is feeling nothing will change, even though, watching from the future, we already know this to be true.

But that’s not the reason to watch. The reason to watch is to be uplifted by the steadfastness and sumud of the Palestinian people, people who have lived knowing what it means to die for their beliefs.

To see more reviews of books and films about Gaza, visit Palestine Bookshelf.

#EndTheOccupation