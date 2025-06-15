Palestine Bookshelf Substack

Palestine Bookshelf

Perfect Victims and the Politics of Appeal by Mohammed El-Kurd

Unapologetically Palestinian
Palestine Bookshelf
Jun 15, 2025
I first learned of Mohammed El-Kurd through the short documentary My Neighbourhood, in which 12 year-old Mohammed shares his thoughts on having half of his family home occupied by settlers. “I hope he wasn’t killed,” I thought to myself as the documentary ended.

Thankfully, he escaped the fate of some of his friends and family and has grown up to be a thoughtful and articulate young man; this work stands in its own category among Palestinian memoir.

For reviews of other Palestinian memoir, visit Palestine Bookshelf.

#EndTheOccupation

