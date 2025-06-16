The Encampments by Kei Pritsker & Michael T Workman

Watching this Macklemore-produced documentary will provoke conflicting feelings: despair at how much the Israel Lobby controls America, disbelief that the summum bonum at Columbia University is not the pursuit of ideas but rather reliable returns on investments in genocide and weapons, hope at the idealism of the students who were brave enough to be the only ones in America to say “Enough” and face the consequences: lost jobs, suspensions and expulsions, forfeited diplomas and graduations, and in the case of Mahmoud Khalil, attempted deportation (at the time of this writing, Mahmoud is still unjustly imprisoned by a government, that like Israel’s, has no regard for the rule of law).

To learn more about lawful and moral resistance in America and in Palestine, visit Palestine Bookshelf.

#EndTheOccupation