The Price of Oslo by Al-Jazeera

The so-called "Peace Process"
Palestine Bookshelf
Jun 17, 2025
While this documentary mostly focuses on how Oslo came together, it does a decent job of also explaining why it was a scam to both the Palestinian and Israeli peoples.

Oslo, for those who have studied it, is the very worst of “photo op” diplomacy, and worse, rather than imposing only superficial changes, it imposed absolutely disastrous changes that made life much worse for the Palestinians.

To learn more about the so-called “peace process” visit Palestine Bookshelf.

#EndTheOccupation

