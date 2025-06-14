Palestine Bookshelf Substack

Netanyahu: Israel's Longest Serving Prime Minister by Sky News

A Brief Profile of the Most Notorious War Criminal of Our Time
Palestine Bookshelf
Jun 14, 2025
Transcript

I didn’t want to watch a profile of Netanyahu, but I know it is an age-old truth that you cannot defeat an enemy you do not know. This short sketch by Sky News is not comprehensive, but it’s a good introduction to the man perpetrating genocide on the Palestinians. Overcome your disgust and learn more about him, so you can learn better how to defeat him and his evil cause.

To learn more about Netanyahu and other Israeli criminals like Ariel Sharon and Menachem Begin, visit Palestine Bookshelf.

#EndTheOccupation

