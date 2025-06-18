The Bibi Files by Alexis Bloom

Share this postPalestine Bookshelf SubstackThe Bibi Files by Alexis BloomCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMorePlayback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript5Share this postPalestine Bookshelf SubstackThe Bibi Files by Alexis BloomCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore2The Bibi Files by Alexis BloomCommitting Genocide to Avoid Jail TimePalestine BookshelfJun 18, 20255Share this postPalestine Bookshelf SubstackThe Bibi Files by Alexis BloomCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore2ShareTranscriptIf you haven’t watched The Bibi Files yet, do so while it’s still available to watch. Such courageous filmmaking needs our support.To learn more about the most famous war criminal of our time, visit Palestine Bookshelf.#EndTheOccupationDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksShare this postPalestine Bookshelf SubstackThe Bibi Files by Alexis BloomCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMorePalestine Bookshelf SubstackSubscribeAuthorsPalestine BookshelfRecent PostsThe Price of Oslo by Al-JazeeraJun 17 • Palestine BookshelfThe Encampments by Kei Pritsker & Michael T WorkmanJun 16 • Palestine BookshelfPerfect Victims and the Politics of Appeal by Mohammed El-KurdJun 15 • Palestine BookshelfNetanyahu: Israel's Longest Serving Prime Minister by Sky NewsJun 14 • Palestine BookshelfHezbollah: A Short History by Augustus Richard NortonJun 13 • Palestine BookshelfKilling Gaza by Dan Cohen and Max BlumenthalJun 12 • Palestine BookshelfHamas Contained by Tareq BaconiJun 11 • Palestine Bookshelf
Share this post